JASIN: Aid agencies at the state and federal levels are told to strengthen their relationship and enhance collaboration to ensure swift and efficient dissemination of the aid and to the target group.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) said the move would also help the agencies concerned in achieving their target.

“Through such collaboration, hopefully we can continue to provide the necessary assistance to the target group promptly. Work that are difficult can be made easy and in this way, the task can done orderly and we can maximise the workforce,“ he told reporters at the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) MyHaus 2021 programme at Batu 13 , Kampung Asam Kumbang, Bemban here, today.

At the event, which was also attended by MAIM secretary Muhammad Ikram Ibrahim and Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) director Datuk Md Azhan Samad, Zulkifli handed over the MyHaus contribution, worth RM25,000, to Norfaraliza Nordin, 38, and her husband Azizi Abdul Hamid, 41.

Zulkifli said the MyHaus project was one of the initiatives to ensure that the asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) have a comfortable home.

It is hoped that the project can be continued so that more asnaf who need help, especially to build or repair their house, can be assisted, he added. — Bernama