Aid drive for cancer stricken mother, teen completed

KUALA LUMPUR: A donation campaign for a terminally ill mother and her 13-year-old daughter, who sought public help to sustain themselves, has been completed.

A total of RM38,815 was raised, of which RM29,510 was by theSun, while the balance was collected by the Council of Datuk Dato’ Malaysia.

An NGO, the Suriana Welfare Society, has also committed to look after the daughter’s welfare and education requirements until she reaches the age of 18 or enters university.

Single parent and widow Vijayalectchumy Subramaniam, 51, suffers from stage four breast cancer that has spread to her lungs, neck and nerves and has just months to live.

She and her only child, Kalliswary Chandrasegaran, had sought public donations to pay for her medical treatment, as well as groceries, utility bills and school supplies.

The family from Kampung Fajar in Ampang has received funds and aid from donors throughout the country.

theSun broke the story of the family’s predicament on March 21, after which it received a deluge of phone calls and emails from individuals who wished to help.

Family friend Kalaivani Paramasiva, 38, expressed gratitude to those who had come forward to assist.

“I wish to thank all the donors who have helped the family and eased their burden.

“The mother is worried about the future of her child,” she said.

Vijayaletchumy and Kalliswary also expressed gratitude to the public.

“Thanks so much to all the donors, as we received help from the public and NGOs too. Everyone has been so kind to us and we are deeply touched by their concern,” said Vijayalectchumy.

theSun managing editor Eddie Hoo said the money collected will be handed to a responsible NGO or the authorities to manage.

“We cannot give the money directly to Kalliswary as she is still a child. Her mother is terminally ill and is not in a position to manage a large amount of money.

“So, we need to pass it to a suitable NGO or an individual who will take responsibility for the family.

“When it comes to money matters, we have to be extremely careful and accountable. And in this case, since the money came from the public, we owe them this much,” he said.