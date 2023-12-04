Aid drive for orphaned teen gets RM10,900 boost

PETALING JAYA: A total of RM10,900 raised by the Council of Datuk Dato’ Malaysia for recently orphaned Kalliswary Chandarasegaran, 13, was handed to Suriana Welfare Society (SWS) at theSun’s office on Monday.

During the cheque presentation, council president Datuk Awalan Abdul Aziz said the organisation was deeply moved by Kalliswary plight, especially after her widowed cancer-stricken mother Vijayaletchumy Subramaniam succumbed to the disease on April 3.

“We hope our contribution will help to provide for Kalliswary and cover some of her needs, especially now that her mother is gone.”

Awalan said the council has always been involved in charitable deeds.

“For instance, we contribute to the community through influenza vaccination programmes held at charity homes and orphanages. One of our members Datuk Seri Dr Raymond Yeo Geok Beng is also involved in charitable work in Malacca, where he assists the Henry Gurney school there,” he said.

Before her passing, Vijayaletchumy, 51, who suffered from breast cancer that had spread to her neck, lungs and nerves, appealed for aid to cover her groceries, utility bills and medical expenses. However, she expressed more concern for her daughter’s future. Doctors had given Vijayaletchumy just months to live.

After theSun highlighted their plight on March 22, a total of RM51,462 was raised for the mother and daughter. Apart from the council’s donation, a sum of RM40,526 was raised directly by theSun.

Donations were also made directly to the family by the public.

In receiving the cheque from the council, SWS chairman Dr James Nayagam said his NGO is committed to looking after Kalliswary’s educational requirements until she reaches the age of 18, or until she completes her university education.

Established in 2011, SWS was founded by Nayagam, who is a well-known social activist, and had served two terms as Human Rights Commission of Malaysia commissioner. He is also the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission former commissioner.

“I have been assisting the public for more than 40 years. Through our lawyers, SWS has set up a trust fund in Kalliswary’s name to ensure that all the money raised will be transparently dispensed for her needs.

“We are also looking into the possibility of having her adopted by a good family. She is young and needs parental care, especially now that she is going through a tragic and traumatic journey with the loss of her mother. We will provide her with all the support she needs, including grief counselling.

“We have professional counsellors to help children overcome these kind of tragedies and we are confident we can assist her to overcome her distress,” he said.

Earlier, theSun managing editor Eddie Hoo, who was present during the cheque presentation, said the newspaper and online portal have a history of helping those in need.

“We believe the media has a bigger role to play in society and not just to present the news.

“Hence, we have always highlighted genuine cases where the public needed financial, medical and other assistance. The Vijayaletchumy-Kalliswary case is just one of them,” he said.