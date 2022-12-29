$!Aid for flood-hit communities in Kelantan, Terengganu

PETALING JAYA: With approximately 70,000 people affected by floods in Terengganu and Kelantan, the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) has stepped up to provide aid to the affected communities.

Its secretary-general Hakim Hamzah said MRCS has enough funds to assist approximately 1,000 families in Bachok, Kelantan and 1,000 families in Besut, Terengganu.

“Any disaster that occurs in any one state is a national concern as people care what happens to their families, friends and colleagues. We are dependent on one another and even now our aid response in terms of donations and volunteer deployment to the East Coast comes from as far away as Johor.

“Our funding from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for this disaster is approximately RM1.2 million and that is only enough to cover the communities in Bachok and Besut.

“To provide assistance to other flood-hit areas such as Hulu Terengganu and Pasir Mas in Kelantan, we need another RM1.5 million.”

Hakim said while food items are required, mobile health and psychosocial services are also important, as people need those services until the community recovers from the effects of the floods.

“From past flood responses, we have found that cash assistance gives people the option to decide what they want to spend the aid funds on, be it fixing damaged houses, paying for rent or school fees, or buying food.

“It is important that communities are empowered to decide their own needs and we will ensure the assistance is not only during the two-week emergency phase, but well into the post-flood recovery phase,” he told theSun.

The items MRCS plans to donate include food items and hygiene kits with towels, toothbrushes, soap bars, sanitary pads and shampoo.

“Colouring books and colour pencils for children are included too, as they are important psychological support tools that help ensure good mental health.

“We are also still looking for more bedding items such as comforters and blankets,” he said, adding that building resilience and preparedness for newly affected communities will be the way forward in the long term.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in assisting flood-hit communities to register themselves at mrcscommunity.org.my and to find out more about how they can volunteer.

“We welcome both generalist and specialist volunteers, whether they are for mobile clinics, processing of clean water or providing psychosocial support to children and the elderly.”

Hakim said the MRCS welcomes donations whether in cash or kind.

However, cash donations are easier to channel as it helps reduce logistics and warehousing costs required to deliver in-kind donations.

“In the meantime, food and other relief items have been donated by various companies and members of the public. So far, we have delivered some ready-to-eat items to our chapters in Terengganu and Kelantan for local distribution. We have also launched an ‘Emergency Flood Relief Fund’ for members of the public who want to donate cash,” he said.

Those who wish to contribute can donate to MRCS’s Maybank account: 5144 2210 2657.

All cash contributions to the MRCS are tax-exempt and official receipts will be issued accordingly.