SHAH ALAM: Urban poverty is an important issue that has to be addressed by the government, with the focus not only on the B40 group, said a delegate at the 2019 Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Nasional Convention 2019 today.

Ahmad Zamri Asa’ad Khuzaimi, who is Amanah delegate from the Federal Territory, said the government should not focus too much on helping the low-income group, while those in the middle-income group (M40) in Kuala Lumpur, were now getting closer to the B40 level.

“The cost of living in the city is making possible for those in the M40 with big families to becoming the urban poor.

“As such, the definition of urban poor needs to be re-defined and we have to determine the category so that appropriate assistance (such as the B40 group) can be provided,“ he said during the debate on the president’s speech.

Meanwhile, a delegate from the Youth wing, Shazni Munir Ithnin, urged the government to increase the number of parliamentary and state constituencies in the next general election to ensure more efficient service by the elected representatives.

He said with the voting age limit reduced to 18, a change in the country’s political situation is expected in the next four years.

“With more parliamentary and state seats, the service of the elected representatives will also be more efficient,” he added. — Bernama