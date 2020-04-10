Aid will reach all Orang Asli, says Jakoa DG

PETALING JAYA: The Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) has assured that aid for the community will be delivered to them.

Its director-general Prof Dr Juli Edo admitted that they are facing restricted access across the country to certain interior villages during the movement control order (MCO).

“Due to this, we will provide the aid in stages,“ he said when contacted.

He added that the first phase of Jakoa aid is still ongoing due to the lack of manpower and the difficulty to access the interior Orang Asli villages.

The first phase of Jakoa aid is meant to be distributed to a total of 49,670 heads of households in 853 Orang Asli villages nationwide involving an allocation of RM5 million.

Juli stressed that the aid will reach the community.

The Food Basket Aid second phase, which is expected to start soon to 55,000 heads of households in the Orang Asli community involving a RM6 million allocation, will also be done in stages.

“We have limited transportation. It must be understood that each district has only four to five staff. This creates a challenge for us to reach the Orang Asli as we are concerned if they have enough to sustain themselves during the MCO,“ he said.

In response the Jakoa’s problem in distributing aid, the Centre for Orang Asli Concerns (COAC) in a statement said “it is clear that even if the aid is given by the government, not every household gets it. It is not unusual for a community of 30 to 50 families to just get 15 or 20 food aid sets”.

“Just yesterday, we were told by a community representative in Kampung Ulu Tual in Pahang, that Jakoa delivered 65 food aid packages to them. But there are 136 families there,“ COAC said.

The NGO added that part of the problem is that it is “assumed that all the individual families are of the same size and composition, and have the same standard needs across the community, and in all communities”.

COAC has also initiated a donation campaign called Tabung Covid-19 Orang Asli.

The funds collected currently stands at RM226,487.13.