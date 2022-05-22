Aide to elected rep killed in bicycle crash

IPOH: An aide to an elected representative died when he fell from his bicycle while going down a slope along Jalan Simpang Pulai this afternoon.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said Foo Hua Bin, 34, was believed to have been cycling down the slope from Cameron Highlands-Simpang Pulai before losing control and crashing.

He died at the scene from head injuries.

“We received information regarding the incident at about 2.35 pm. The case is classified as sudden death,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He advised the public, especially cycling enthusiasts to exercise caution on the road, especially when navigating dangerous slope areas as well as ensure that their bicycles were in good condition. - Bernama