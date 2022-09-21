Aide: Zahid donates to all who ask without checking amount - Report

PETALING JAYA: Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has always been generous with his donations without showing them off, his former press secretary Maj Gen (Rtd) Datuk Fadzlette Othman Merican Idris Merican told the Kuala Lumur High Court today.

Fadzlette, who is currently the media director for Zahid in his capacity as Umno president, was testifying as the second defence witness in the latter’s trial involving 47 charges, Malay Mail reports.

“About donations by Datuk Seri Zahid, since I knew and worked with Datuk Seri Zahid, I know that he is a person who is very generous and a philanthropist,“ she reportedly said.

Fadzlette reportedly listed the donation requests which she was directly involved in, including requests from sports and welfare clubs of media agencies, letters from residential areas which mostly requested for mosque repairs, paying for tahfiz schools’ activities, and financial aid for recreational activities, noting that Zahid would give the donations.

“Usually when giving donations, he will not check how much is given and will just give to the individuals who need it. To the extent that there was one point, after giving donations, I remember Datuk Seri Zahid had asked me, ‘How much did I give, ya?’” she said.

Zahid is facing 47 charges, namely 12 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to RM31 million charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money-laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges over the receiving of RM21.25 million in alleged bribes.