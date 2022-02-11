Aidi hands over duties as Sarawak Police Commissioner to deputy

KUCHING: Outgoing Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail today handed over his duties to his deputy, Datuk Mancha Ata, in a ceremony at the state police contingent headquarters (IPK) here.

Mancha will serve as the state acting police commissioner.

The handing over duties ceremony was witnessed by Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Azri Ahmad.

Aidi has held the position of Sarawak police commissioner for almost two years since Feb 18, 2020.

On Jan 20, Royal Malaysia Police Secretary DCP Ruslan Khalid in a statement stated that Aidi has been appointed as the new Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director, effective Feb 22.

Aidi, in a press conference after the ceremony, said the Covid-19 pandemic and vast area to cover were his biggest challenges while heading the state police contingent.

“During the implementation of the Movement Control Order, for example, we need to deploy a large number of personnel, not only for roadblocks but also to monitor SOPs.

“With an increase in positive cases, everyone should not be complacent and comfortable in facing this challenge,“ he said. — Bernama