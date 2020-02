KUCHING: Datuk Aidi Ismail has been appointed as the new Sarawak police commissioner, succeeding Datuk Ramli Din.

Aidi, former Terengganu police chief, takes over from Ramli who was promoted to Bukit Aman Narcotics Crimes Investigation Department (NCID) director on Feb 7.

The handing over duties ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters in Jalan Badruddin, here today.

In his speech, Aidi said it was a great responsibility to shoulder and expressed hope that all personnel to work together to raise the dignity of the Royal Malaysia Police.

“I look forward to strong support and cooperation from all levels, to work together, to elevate the image of the team especially the Sarawak police,” he said. - Bernama