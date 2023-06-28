Aidiladha 2023 Op Special : Perak RTD issues 596 notices

IPOH: The Perak Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 596 notices during its Op Special in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha 2023 here, last night.

Perak RTD director Mohammad Yusoff Abustan (pix) said the highest number involved those with expired driving licences and road tax as well as vehicles without insurance coverage at 502 notices, while 12 vehicles comprising two cars, a van and nine motorcycles were seized.

Road users were also pulled over for other traffic offences such as speeding, running red lights, overtaking at double lines, driving heavy vehicles on the fast lane, driving on emergency lanes, cutting queues, not wearing motorcycle helmets, overloading and using mobile phones while driving.

“This operation is aimed at monitoring, detecting and taking action against errant road users who flout traffic rules,” he said at a press conference on the Op Special.

Mohammad Yusoff said the operation is also in collaboration with the National Anti-Drugs Agency and Malaysian Immigration Department.

Mohammad Yusoff said the four-day operation from June 27 to 28 and July 1 to 2 would also focus on the nationwide Op Motorsikal with particular emphasis on riders or pillion riders based on the high fatality statistics from 2010 to 2022 involving motorcyclists in comparison to other road users.

Commenting on the MyJPJ app in the state, he said so far it has been well received.

“So far we are still receiving feedback on difficulties in downloading the app. But the majority of road users already have the app,” he said. -Bernama