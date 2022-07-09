Aidiladha ‘balik kampung’ rush in full swing Saturday morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘balik kampung’ rush out of the heavily-populated Klang Valley ahead of the Aidiladha celebration tomorrow was in full swing this morning.

Traffic volume on major highways from the federal capital to the north, east and south of the peninsula was reported to be heavy since early in the day as people took the opportunity of the long weekend break to be back in their hometowns for the celebration.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said the increase in vehicles on the highways which started at 6 am is expected to last until midnight.

According to him, the highway concessionaires have also stationed Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) members and auxiliary police at toll plazas identified as congestion ‘hotspot’ areas.

“The RELA members are stationed to help toll users if their cards have problems while the auxiliary police will use motorcycles to monitor traffic congestion ahead,“ he said when contacted by Bernama..

Meanwhile, LLM reported slow traffic flow towards the East Coast before and after the Gombak Toll Plaza heading to Bukit Tinggi.

On the East Coast Highway, traffic was reported to be slow moving over a 5.3-kilometre stretch from Lancang to Temerloh.

It was the same situation on the North-South Expressway (PLUS Highway) northbound from Sungai Dua to the Sg Dua Toll Plaza and from the Rawang R & R to Sungai Buaya.

Down south, traffic flow was slow from Putra Mahkota to the Seremban R & R, Senawang to Pedas Linggi and Bukit Gambir to Pagoh. On the ELITE Highway, traffic was also moving slowly from Bandar Serenia to Nilai.

Vehicles were also reported to be moving slowly on the LINKEDUA Highway after Tuas, Singapore to the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex, Johor.

Checks by Bernama at three toll plazas, Gombak, Sungai Besi and Jalan Duta, found a high volume of vehicles.

The public can get the latest traffic information from the Plusline toll-free line at 1-800-88-0000 and Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter account at www.twitter.com/LLMinfotrafik. - Bernama