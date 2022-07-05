Aidiladha: Brace for longer drive on LPT2 Expressway

KUALA TERENGGANU: East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) users who plan to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha on the east coast states should be prepared to face longer travel times and traffic congestion from July 8 to 12.

LPT2 Sdn Bhd director, Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi, said some 55,000 vehicles are expected to ply LPT2 daily during the period, compared to 18,000 vehicles on normal days.

Patrols will be increased to assist vehicles and users who need assistance on the highway, he said.

“During the Aidiladha celebration, about 50 LPT2Ronda personnel will be deployed, especially at critical locations along a 184-kilometre stretch between Jabor and Kuala Terengganu,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised highway users to ensure their vehicles are in very good condition before undertaking long journeys.

Zakaria said for assistance, the public can call the LPT2 hotline at 1800-88-0220 and get the latest traffic updates via LPT2trafik Twitter, and electronic variable message sign (VMS) boards along the highway, and traffic announcements via major radio stations.

“LPT2 highway users are urged to plan their journey earlier and use Waze or Google Maps throughout the trip.

“Motorists are advised to ensure their Touch ‘n Go cards are active and have a sufficient balance to enjoy a smooth journey,” he said.

In addition, he said, reloads could also be made at self-service kiosks at toll plazas and all rest areas.

Zakaria also advised all drivers to adhere to the speed limit, avoid following vehicles too closely and rest awhile at the rest and service areas (R&R) areas if necessary. - Bernama