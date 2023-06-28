Aidiladha exodus: Traffic congestion on major highways

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on several major highways in the country from the Klang Valley heading towards the north and east coast is reported to be congested as many begin their journey back to their respective hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow.

According to a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman, traffic on the east coast route from Gombak toll plaza to Genting Sempah and from Bukit TInggi to Bentong was slow as of 9.30 am.

“Heavy traffic was reported on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) from Tapah to Gopeng, from Gopeng to Simpang Pulai, from Ipoh to Jelapang and through the Menora Tunnel to the Sungai Perak Rest and Treatment (R&R) area,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The spokesman said traffic was also congested from Padang Rengas to Bukit Gantang R&R and from Bukit Tambun to Juru Toll Plaza.

“Traffic on the expressway from the capital to the south, is still moving smoothly. LLM expects traffic to get heavier by noon and urged the public to follow to the suggested travel time schedule,” he said. -Bernama