Aidiladha: Follow SOP, avoid ‘Ibadah’ cluster

KUALA NERUS: Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) advised Muslims in the country to adhere to the prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 when celebrating Aidiladha to prevent the emergence of a “Ibadah” cluster.

He said the government did not want Covid-19 to spread due to the public’s non-compliance with the SOP while performing the religious rituals (ibadah) during Aidiladha, like during the Aidiladha prayer or the sacrificial ritual, which risks creating a new cluster.

“We have issued a comprehensive SOP for the sacrificial rite, which can be viewed on the ministry’s website, Facebook and Instagram,” he added.

He said this after opening a ‘gotong royong’ (community teamwork) and handing over of post-Covid-19 aid by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah (Yadim) at the Darul Quran Islamiyyah University College in Kubang Lebik here today.

Asked whether the government would tighten the SOP in mosques again following the rise in the country’s Covid-19 cases, he said it would be done based on current assessment.

“I always pray to Allah that there will be no more ‘ibadah’ cluster ... so far, Alhamdulillah ... we learn from the ‘tabligh’ cluster experience.

“We maintain social distance and we have the SOP, that to me is good enough with the situation still under control,” he said, adding that the Royal Malaysia Police recorded a 99.5% compliance rate for the mosque SOP. — Bernama