Aidiladha: Johor royal family donates 228 cows to target groups: Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 228 heads of cattle were donated for the sacrificial ritual (’Ibadah Korban’) by the Johor royal family to targetted groups in the state in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha 1443 Hijrah today, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said.

He said the gift will hopefully bring cheer to each recipient and their families on Aidiladha this year, adding that the sacrificial meat was distributed to all 10 districts in the state.

“We hold the highest love for the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar; Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah; the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and the entire Johor royal family for consenting to donate the 228 cows to the people of Johor.

“The entire people of Johor and I pray that His Majesty (Sultan Ibrahim) as well as the Johor royal family will be protected by Allah, be blessed, endowed with good health, and continue to rule Johor with prosperity,“ he said via a post on his Facebook page today. — Bernama