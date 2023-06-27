Aidiladha: Kelantan KPDN holds Rahmah sales programme

GUA MUSANG: The Kelantan branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is holding a Rahmah Sales programme to ease the burden of the lower-income group (B40) to prepare for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said residents can buy basic goods and products during the sales programme.

“Currently, the programme has been implemented in 45 state constituencies, and today is the last day to implement it although besides Paloh, there are two other state constituencies that are still running the programme.

“Response from the people is very good...the government subsidies can be enjoyed by all the people,“ he told reporters when met at Dataran Paloh 2, Gua Musang today.

Azman said his team went down to the field to monitor the Rahman Sales programme in each district to ensure that all residents -- those in the cities and remote areas -- can share the same experience. The sales initiative began on June 16 in Kelantan and ends today for the Aidiladha preparations.

“After Aidiladha, we will resume the programme until December 2023 but we will tweak the concept. Although this is a small contribution (a reduction of RM1 to RM2), overall there was an impact to the residents and helped ease the burden of the people who are preparing for Aidiladha,” he said.-Bernama