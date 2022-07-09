Aidiladha: local cattle, goats FMD-free, safe for sacrificial rites

KUCHING: There have been no cases of foot and mouth disease (FMD) involving cattle and goats raised in Sarawak thus far, said state Minister of Agriculture Modernisation and Regional Development, Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said Sarawak had banned the import of cattle from Indonesia following the outbreak being detected in West Kalimantan.

Therefore, he said, the livestock that will be sacrificed in conjunction with Aidiladha in the state are healthy, and disease free.

“The Department of Veterinary Services has imposed restrictions or movement control on livestock from FMD control areas to other areas. Thus far, the divisions that have been gazetted as FMD control areas are Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Miri and Limbang, ” he said in a statement today.

According to him, Sarawak needs about 2,000 cows every year for sacrificial rituals and the supply of the animals is sufficient.

Sacrificial rites are performed by Muslims after the completion of the Aidiladha prayers on the 10th of the month of Zulhijjah (tomorrow) and the days of Tasyriq which are the 11th, 12th and 13th day of the month of Zulhijjah. - Bernama