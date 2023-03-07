Aidiladha Ops: KL RTD issues 1,286 summonses

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,286 summonses were issued by the Kuala Lumpur Road and Transport Department (RTD) for various traffic offences in Op Khas Motosikal, which began last Tuesday in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration.

Kuala Lumpur RTD deputy director Erick Jusiang said the summonses were issued mostly for driving without a licence (535 notices) and expired road tax (237 notices).

“Other offences include no insurance (204), using number plates that are not according to specifications (115) and no side mirror (58),” he told reporters after checking on a roadblock in Jalan Pahang here yesterday.

In the meantime, Erick said that in the operation that was mounted together with the Immigration Department, 70 foreigners, aged between 23 and 45 years were detained for various offences.

“The foreigners comprised 59 men and 11 women, and they will be taken to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Office in Jalan Duta for the documentation process,” he said. - Bernama