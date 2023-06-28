Aidiladha: Police expect one million vehicles to enter Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: One million vehicles are expected to enter Johor, including through the land route from Singapore via the Johor Causeway and Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua) in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow (June 29).

Johor deputy police chief DCP M. Kumar said proactive measures have been taken to ensure smooth traffic flow via Op Lancar, particularly in 47 hotspots and 27 “black spot” locations.

He said Op Lancar will focus on ensuring smooth traffic flow at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri.

“Full enforcement will also be conducted for six major road offences, especially queue jumping and using the emergency lane,” he said in a statement today.

He said a total of 261 personnel from the Johor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will be involved in the Op Lancar assignment.

Earlier, a Bernama survey at 2 pm around the city found smooth-flowing traffic, although traffic was slow-moving from the middle of the Johor Causeway towards the entrance to Singapore. - Bernama