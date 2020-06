PUTRAJAYA: The Aidiladha sacrificial ritual will be allowed in the federal territories, subject to strict compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) said Senior Ministry (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the ritual can be performed at all mosques, surau and locations permitted by Federal Territories religious authorities and must abide by the guidelines issued by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

Ismail Sabri said a maximum of only 30 people would be allowed to attend the ritual at any one time.

“The ritual is also allowed to be held at 28 Veterinary Services Department (DVS) slaughter houses as well 31 private slaughter houses which have obtained licences from DVS.

“Organisers must also inform the nearest district health offices prior to holding the ritual,” he said at a daily press conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order here today. — Bernama