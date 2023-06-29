Aidiladha: Slow moving traffic on NSE due to accidents, breakdowns

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on North-South Expressway (NSE) was reported to be slow-moving on Hari Raya Aidiladha this evening, mainly caused by accidents and vehicle breakdowns.

A PLUS Malaysia Bhd spokesperson said traffic was slow from Jawi to Bandar Cassia River in Penang due to an accident at Kilometre (KM) 155.3 (northbound).

The incident caused a five-kilometre congestion, although the situation was improving.

“There was also an accident at KM264.5 south-bound from the tunnel to Ipoh (U)). At KM 263.4 northbound from Ipoh (U) meanwhile, a bus has broken down, causing the left lane to be blocked,” the spokesperson said when contacted.

Also, an accident occurred at KM 258.7 heading north from the tunnel towards Kuala Kangsar, causing a nine-kilometre congestion.

“At KM 263.2 southbound from the tunnel to Ipoh (U), there was also an accident reported but traffic there is under control,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic on the KL-Karak Highway (KLK) and East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) has been smooth so far. - Bernama