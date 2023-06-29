Aidiladha: Smooth traffic on several highways heading out of Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several highways heading out of Klang Valley was reported smooth as of 8.30 am.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said there is congestion on the North-South Expressway heading to the north from Tapah to Gopeng in Perak.

“Traffic on other routes such as the highways heading to the east coast, among them, the Gombak toll plaza, the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) and LPT2 is smooth and under control,” said an LLM spokesman when contacted by Bernama today.

The spokesman also advised members of the public to adhere to the proposed travel schedule for their journeys. -Bernama