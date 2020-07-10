Aidiladha tickets on sale from tomorrow: KTMB

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) tickets for the Aidiladha “balik kampung” exodus out of cities and back will be on sale from tomorrow (July 11), online and at all railway stations.

KTMB head of strategic communications, Ahmad Asri Khalbi in a statement here said the tickets are for its ETS and Intercity rail services and are for travel from July 15 till Sept 30.

Forty ETS and 18 Intercity trips will be offered for the “balik kampung” festive season involving journeys from July 29 to Aug 3.

Online tickets can be purchased at KTMB’s website at www.ktmb.com.my or via smartphone app KTM MobTicket. More information can be obtained by calling KTMB at 03-2267 1200. - Bernama