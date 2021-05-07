Aidilfitri: AADK allows family visits at Puspen from May 13-16

KUALA LUMPUR: Family visits at the Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centres (Puspen) are allowed during the Aidilfitri celebrations from May 13-16.

The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), in a statement, said this was to provide space for the families and residents of Puspen to celebrate Syawal together as well as to strengthen the relationship between AADK and the community.

“The visits must comply with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) in line with the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional MCO (CMCO) and Recovery MCO (RMCO).

“Family members must make early appointments with the rehabilitation officer either through telephone calls, short message service (SMS), WhatsApp or send an e-mail or letter to the centre,” the statement added.

It also said that Puspen would set the date and time for the meeting after the booking is made, with a maximum meeting time of 30 minutes, and only 25 individuals are allowed for each session.

In addition, only two immediate family members, such as parents, siblings or spouses who are permitted by the rehabilitation officer, are allowed while children aged 12 and below are prohibited.

“The visits will be held in an open space for security control, physical distancing and monitoring,” the statement said, adding that more information could be obtained at the AADK official website www.adk.gov.my. — Bernama