Aidilfitri: AADK allows family visits at PUSPEN from May 9-12

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) will allow family members or guardians to visit residents at Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centres (Puspen) nationwide in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations from May 9-12.

AADK, in a statement today, said visitors must comply with the standard operating procedures set for the transition phase to endemic, including having been fully vaccinated.

“Each family or guardian must make an appointment with PUSPEN through telephone calls, SMS, WhatsApp application, letter or email to the relevant rehabilitation officers.

“This has been decided as an effort and measure by AADK to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection among the residents,” the statement added.

It added that the visits are allowed for the families and residents to strengthen their relationships as well as to provide moral support, besides enabling the families to see for themselves the progress made by the residents.

“The public can contact PUSPEN for more information on the programme via the AADK Hotline at 03-8911 2233 or 019-626 2233 (WhatsApp) for advice or to make complaints regarding drug issues,” it said.

Meanwhile, families are allowed to visit inmates at all prison institutions nationwide from May 5-7 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

According to the Prisons Department, the visits included prisons, rehabilitation centres, special rehabilitation centres, special detention centres as well as the Henry Gurney School and no visits are allowed on the first and second day of Raya (May 1-2).

Meetings will be held in two methods, namely face-to-face as well as online where appointments must be made either through the i-Visit System at www.prison.gov.my; or by calling the institutions involved in addition to sending emails or letters.

“Visitation time is set from 8.15 am to 4.15 pm and priority is given to Muslim inmates only with every inmate allowed one meeting,“ said a statement from the Prisons Department today.

All visitors are required to undergo a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test or Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK-Ag) three days prior to visiting the institution.

Visitors are also required to bring a visiting card and identity card and are prohibited from bringing food and beverages to the inmates. Food and beverages are, instead, available at the prison canteen.

Visitors who wish to give money to inmates for certain matters, such as paying examination fees, need to obtain an official receipt as an acknowledgment and the prison can conduct a physical examination when visitors exit or enter in accordance with the Prison Act and Regulations. - Bernama