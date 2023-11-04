Aidilfitri: Additional school holiday on April 19 - Fadhlina

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry (MOE) has agreed to provide an additional holiday for all schools on April 19 (Wednesday) in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

In announcing this, Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said the decision was made to allow teachers and parents, especially those working in other states, to return to their hometowns to celebrate Aidilfitri.

“We would like to announce that April 19 will be a special holiday for all MOE members, so there will be no school session on that day.

“We have considered all views, and this is to provide convenience for teachers and ministry members to plan their journey,” she told reporters after the MOE’s Integrity Forum and Corruption-Free Pledge here today.

Based on the academic calendar for the 2023/2024 session, the school holidays in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri for states in Group A and B will begin on April 20 (Thursday).

At the same time, Fadhlina also announced that the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) 2022 examination results would be out on April 18.

“We will make sure that the announcement (STAM results) will be made according to the standard practice and (candidates) can obtain their results from their respective schools after 10 am.

“To all candidates, we wish them good luck and hopefully, this result will boost their enthusiasm to continue studying,” she said.

A total of 4,634 candidates sat for the STAM 2022 examination at 134 examination centres nationwide.

Meanwhile, when asked whether the anti-corruption syllabus in primary and secondary schools is sufficient to curb the act, Fadhlina was confident that the existing syllabus will have a good impact, adding that it will be updated according to the current needs.

“(The syllabus) is based on the children’s level, and it remains a priority, especially on matters about corruption. Islamic Education textbooks have also included a high level of warnings about corruption,” she said.

At the event, Fadhlina also launched the MOE Whistleblower Protection Policy and the MOE Disciplinary Action Management Handbook. - Bernama