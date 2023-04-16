Aidilfitri: Avoid panic buying, food supply sufficient - Salahuddin

KOTA BHARU: The government has given an assurance that there is sufficient food supply throughout the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive period.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said members of the public need not worry because the enforcement agencies are constantly monitoring the supply of raw goods such as chicken, eggs and vegetables.

“Spend happily and don’t make panic purchases because the enforcement authorities will monitor the supply every day to ensure it is sufficient given the high demand ahead of Syawal,” he told reporters after conducting a check of the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar at the grounds of the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, here, today.

Salahuddin also reminded the public to immediately lodge a complaint if there are traders who hiked up the stipulated prices of goods.

“We hope that the public can check the price list of the goods that we announced so that it is easy for us to identify the traders involved because every complaint from consumers will be noted,” he said. - Bernama