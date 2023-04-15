Aidilfitri celebrations: Two million vehicles expected to enter Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: About two million vehicles are expected to enter Johor through the land route between Malaysia and Singapore via the Johor Causeway and the Second Link in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said as such, unusual congestion is expected at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri.

“Traffic congestion is expected in 47 locations and we have also identified 27 accident hotspots.

“We will deploy 700 officers and traffic personnel to monitor the main roads throughout the state, especially at the accident hotspots,” he told reporters after inspecting the implementation of the Road Safety Campaign with the Social Security Organisation at the Perling Toll Plaza motorcycle lane here tonight.

In another development, he said the decomposing body of a woman that was found stuffed in a suitcase at an abandoned bus stop in Kulai last Wednesday, was believed to be that of a foreigner.

Kamarul Zaman said this was based on the post-mortem report which found that there was no BCG (Bacillus Calmette Guerin) injection mark on the victim’s left upper arm.

“...however, investigations are still ongoing. We believe the victim’s body has been chopped up and stuffed into the suitcase,” he said, adding that the luggage bag measured 71.12 cm (28 inches).

Yesterday, Kulai district police chief, Supt Tok Beng Yeow was quoted as saying that the body belonged to a woman, estimated to be over 25 years old, who had died about two weeks ago and the victim also had a head injury. - Bernama