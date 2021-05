SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) students will start sending their students home for Aidilfitri from May 7 to 12, involving over 16,000 students from all of its campuses.

UiTM Office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Affairs) in a statement here today said over 200 vehicles, ranging from buses, multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) and cars, will be used to send the students from 30 UiTM campuses to their hometown across the country.

The exodus of the students will be supervised by 700 staff, with the cooperation from its Student Representative Council, College Representatives Committee and other relevant departments to ensure smooth running of the process and full compliance with the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“For students who opted to stay in the campus, UiTM will continue taking care of their welfare and will do its level best so that they will not feel so lonely this Aidilfitri,” it said. -Bernama