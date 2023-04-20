Aidilfitri: JPJ to focus on accidents involving public transport

KUALA LUMPUR: Stern action will be taken against bus drivers who break traffic rules to the point of endangering the lives of their passengers, and this would include banning them from driving.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) senior director (Enforcement) Datuk Lokman Jamaan said his side took this issue seriously and has put zero public transport accidents as the focus of its Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2023 Road Safety Campaign and Integrated Ops campaign.

According to him, so far three cases involving bus drivers suspected of using prohibited substances have been recorded. This follows his party’s random inspections in collaboration with the National Anti-Drug Agency in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“We have taken action so that they (bus drivers) will not be able to drive as they could cause a risk of accidents,” he said when interviewed on a television programme today.

“If there is an accident involving public buses the risk is very high as a bus can carry about 40 lives (passengers), so this represents a big loss in the event of an accident,“ he said.

In efforts to reduce the accident rate in conjunction with Aidilfitri this time, Lokman added that his team has also placed officers and personnel at various locations that have been identified. - Bernama