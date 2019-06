KUALA LUMPUR: An officer of the Civil Defence Force (APM) , Captain Shahrul Kamar Mohd Johari, 50, remembers clearly an incident in 2003 when a major rockslide occurred along the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) near the Bukit Lanjan interchange.

It happened on the second day of Aidilfitri in 2003 when he was on holiday with his family for the celebration when he received a call to return to work.

“The incident occurred 16 years ago while my family and I were on our way to visit relatives in Klang, Selangor, to celebrate Hari Raya, but upon receiving the call (from the operations centre), I immediately informed my family that I had to be at the scene,” he told Bernama.

For Shahrul Kamar, who has three children, not being able to celebrate Aidilfitri with family members because he has to work is normal for Civil Defence Force volunteer as they have to always be ready and prepared at all times and in whatever circumstances.

In his 35th year of service with APM, he said members of the force have to be spiritually strong as they often have to leave their family including during festivals.

“Actually, in APM, there is no definition of going on leave because we are volunteers with skills to help the public, especially in search and rescue operations during disasters,” said Shahrul Kamar, who will also be working this Aidilfitri.

The APM members are not the only ones who will be working during festivals, as there are also several groups of workers, such as security personnel, hospital staff, as well as the staff of expressway concessionaires and also media members who found their leave “frozen” as they have to work.

While Muslims throughout the country are having a merry time celebrating Adilfitri with family members, relatives and friends, some of these groups of employees will be working, either at their respective offices or some at dangerous locations helping those in need.

Likewise, a journalist at RTM Radio News Section, Rohaida Ahmat, 37, who has been working on Aidilfitri on alternate years since seven years ago.

“Last year, I was able to take leave to celebrate the occasion. So, this year, it is my turn to work. Although working, it can still be an enjoyable celebration because I celebrate it with my colleagues. They are also my family,” she added.

Although sad as she is not able to be with her family on Aidilfitri, she said someone has to work to ensure news can be disseminated to the masses at all times and in whatever circumstances.

Meanwhile, V. Roohisheene , 28, a customer service officer at a telecommunications company, said she would volunteer to wok on Aidilfitri to allow her Muslim friends to celebrate the occasion with their family members.

“And on Deepavali, they will work and I get to take leave to celebrate the festival,” she added. — Bernama