Aidilfitri: Kelantan local authorities told not to clamp vehicles

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has instructed all local authorities in the state not to clamp vehicles found to have breached traffic rules, especially in urban areas, from this week until a week after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Kota Bharu Municipal Council-Islamic City (MPKB-BRI) president Rosnazli Amin said that following the directive, companies handling the parking concessions have also been asked not to clamp the vehicles.

“The state government has instructed the local authorities to take more lenient action.

“We are aware that there will be many vehicles, (so) surely there will be insufficient parking lots,” he told reporters after presenting Raya gifts to all Kota Bharu parliamentary constituency political appointments at the MPKB-BRI here today.

Elaborating, Rosnazli said although there would be no clamping of vehicles, the public must still pay their parking fees as summonses would be issued should they fail to do so. - Bernama