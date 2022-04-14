Aidilfitri: KTMB adds ETS services, special express train

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is providing additional Electric Train Service (ETS), as well as introducing a special train service known as “Ekspres Khas Keluarga Malaysia”, in conjunction with the thus year’s Aidilfitri celebration.

In a statement here today, KTMB said the additional ETS service, involving 4,368 tickets, and the 516 tickets for the special train service were provided due to the high demand from consumers.

For ETS, the additional service involves travel from KL Sentral to Padang Besar and vice versa on April 29 to May 2 and May 6 to 8 May, while the special express service is for the east coast route from KL Sentral Station to Tumpat, Kelantan.

“This special train will depart at 11 pm on April 29 from KL Sentral Station and will stop at 17 stations, such as Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kajang, Nilai, Seremban, Pulau Sebang, Mentakab, Jerantut, Gua Musang, Pasir Mas and Tumpat and return trip from Tumpat Station is on May 7 at 10.50 pm, ”according to the statement.

KTMB also said the additional tickets for the ETS service and special trains would be sold from tomorrow (April 15) and consumers are advised to make purchases through the KTMB Mobile application (KITS) or through the KTMB website.

For any inquiries, they can contact the KTMB Call Center at 03-22671200 or visit KTMB’s official new media channel. - Bernama