GEORGE TOWN: Only 10 per cent of the 5,474 police officers and personnel in Penang will be allowed to go on leave during Aidilfitri which falls in early May, said Penang Police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

He said the rest will have to be on duty in view of the anticipated “balik kampung” rush during the festival.

Mohd Shuhaily spoke to reporters after delivering a message in conjunction with the upcoming Aidilfitri at the Penang Police headquarters here today. — Bernama