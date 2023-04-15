Aidilfitri: More than 3 million vehicles expected to use KLK, LPT1

KUANTAN: ANIH Berhad, the concessionaire of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) and the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), expects traffic volume to increase to more than three million vehicles on the two expressways in conjunction with the Aidilfitri holiday.

ANIH Berhad senior general manager Radzimah Mohd Radzi said he expects an increase in traffic volume to the East Coast from April 19 to 21, while traffic congestion towards Kuala Lumpur is expected to start from April 24 and April 30 until May 1.

“We hope that highway users will plan their journey during this festive and holiday season, as traffic is expected to increase.

“We will issue the Travel Time Advisory (TTA) at the Gombak, Karak and Bentong Toll Plazas on April 16, besides posting it on the ANIH BERHAD social site as a reference for highway users,“ he said in a media statement released today.

ANIH Berhad suggests that motorists from Kuala Lumpur and Selangor heading to Pahang on April 19 to 21 to travel between 10 am and 2 pm or 8 pm to 11 pm, Terengganu (6 am to 10 am or 8 pm to 11 pm) and Kelantan (6 am to 10 am or 5 pm to 8 pm) while from midnight to 6 am for all other destinations.

For the journey back to the capital on April 24, 25 and 30 and May 1, motorists from Pahang are encouraged to enter the toll from 8 am to 10 am or 3 pm to 5 pm, while those from Terengganu are recommended to enter the Jabor Toll Plaza from 11 am to 1 pm or 6 pm to 8 pm.

Motorists from Kelantan are advised to enter the Bentong Toll Plaza from 3 pm to 5 pm or 10 pm to midnight, 12 midnight.

The recommended time for express buses heading to East Coast destinations entering the Gombak Toll Plaza is from 9.30 am to noon and 9.30 pm to midnight with light vehicles advised to avoid entering the Toll Plaza at those times.

Meanwhile, Radzimah said ANIH Berhad is committed to increasing efforts to reduce congestion this festive season, including by increasing the number of support staff at the toll plaza by up to 30 percent.

It is also placing more than 140 RELA members in several strategic areas along the highway, apart from increasing the number of LPT and traffic patrol team workers by 20 percent to ensure smooth traffic throughout the period.

He also reminded motorists to ensure their e-Wallet and Touch N’Go card balances are sufficient to avoid any problems related to insufficient balances when at the toll plaza. - Bernama