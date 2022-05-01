Aidilfitri: Muslims take advantage of Labour Day holiday to visit graves

GEORGE TOWN: As it is customary for Muslims to visit the graves of their loved ones ahead of Hari Raya, many took advantage of the Labour Day holiday to offer prayers and clean the graves of their family members and relatives which have been left unattended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramlah Wahab, when met at the Jalan Perak Muslim Cemetery here today, said she was relieved to finally be able to visit the graves of her late husband and sister-in-law.

Ramlah, 46, a factory supervisor in Bayan Lepas said visiting the final resting place of these two special people had been a yearly ritual for her and her children as it brings them comfort and a sense of closeness with the departed.

“I feel very grateful and happy to be able to sprinkle flower petals and pour rose water on their graves this year, after not being able to so for the last two years due to the Covid-19 restrictions,“ se said.

Ramlah, who was accompanied by her sons Abdul Haikal, 18, and Abdul Hazly Aliff, 17, said she had to engage a cleaner to help clean the weathered tombstone and clear the grass around the burial site.

Meanwhile, Mohd Rosli Abd Wahab, 45, when met said after being left idle for two years, he had to bring a hoe and grass cutter to clear the grave sites of his late grandfather and uncle, as the grass had grown knee high.

“I came as early as 9 am fully-equipped as I know there is much clearing and cleaning to be done ...I get a sense of satisfaction seeing the grave spruced up before Aidilfitri,“ said Rosli who came with his mother, Salmah Ishak, 65.

Rosli said before the pandemic, it had been the family’s tradition to visit and clean the graves every year before the Aidilfitri celebration but sadly the tradition was stopped in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Jalan Perak Muslim Cemetery grave digger, Mohammad Rozi Md Hassan, 45, said people had started visiting their family members’ grave since last Friday.

“Since then, I have been seeing over 30 families coming here each day and most of the visitors are Penang residents.

“Usually, those from outstation would visit on the first or second day of Hari Raya,“ he added.

