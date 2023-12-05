Aidilfitri: ‘Op Selamat 20’ records over 12,400 road accidents - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 12,407 road accidents were reported during Op Selamat 20/2023, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, from April 20 to 27, that is a 0.1 per cent increase or 11 cases compared to 12,396 accidents in Op Selamat 18/2022.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said there was a 0.7 per cent increase involving fatalities with 140 cases recorded in Op Selamat this time compared to 139 cases last year, whereas the total number of deaths recorded this time is 146 cases compared to 145 cases in Op Selamat 18/2022.

“Motorcyclists and pillion riders remain the major contributors to the number of deaths recorded in Op Selamat this time, involving 94 deaths.

“This shows an increase of nine deaths from 85 deaths recorded in Op Selamat 18/2022,” he said in his speech at the Appreciation Ceremony for Op Selamat 20 Best Contingent and District Award, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He said that among the causes of the fatal accidents was negligence; there were 44 cases of crashing on their own, followed by entering the opposite lane (20 cases) and fatigue/drowsiness (20 cases).

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani also said during this Op Selamat, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) received a total of 12,023 ‘balik kampung’ reports that is 6,856 reports via the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol application, 999 Hotline (312 reports) and ‘Balik Kampung’ forms (4,855 reports).

“A total of 71,208 patrols were carried out on vacant residences and premises involving MPV (Patrol Car Unit) and URB (Motorcycle Patrol Unit) as well as beat patrol elements.

“As for criminal cases involving house break-ins, a total of 270 cases were reported in Op Selamat 20/2023 compared to 266 cases in Op Selamat 18/2022, which is an increase of four cases (1.5 per cent),“ he added. - Bernama