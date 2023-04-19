Aidilfitri Ops: Selangor JPJ focusing on 23 accident ‘hotspots’

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) is focusing enforcement in 23 locations identified as accident ‘hotspots” in the state during the Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2023 (OPS HRA) road safety operation which started yesterday.

Selangor JPJ deputy director Ahmad Kamarunzaman Mehat said that among the locations are the Federal Highway, Jalan Kuala Lumpur - Ipoh, Jalan Meru, ELITE Highway and at kilometres nine to 16 on the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2).

He said the enforcement operation which started yesterday and will last until April 27, involves 325 JPJ personnel who will focus on nine main offences, including disobeying traffic rules, driving over the speed limit, using mobile phones while driving, queue jumping and overloading.

“Recently, we also conducted Pre Ops HRA involving bus inspections at the Sani Express Klang Sentral depot and Konsortium Transnasional Bhd depot to ensure bus operators comply with the rules and guidelines set so that the journeys to the destinations are always safe,“ he told reporters after launching Ops HRA at Terminal 17, Section 17, here today.

In addition, Kamarunzaman said that during the operation this time, Selangor JPJ will also focus on motorcyclists, among others related to driving licences, vehicle registration numbers and technical offences.

According to him, the public can make any related complaints by contacting Selangor JPJ at 03-55669442 or email to aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my. - Bernama