Aidilfitri: PDRM identifies 50 accident-prone hotspots, 11 blackspots in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has identified more than 50 accident-prone hotspots and 11 blackspots throughout the federal capital in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

Kuala Lumpur Enforcement and Traffic Investigation Department (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said among the locations involved were Jalan Kuching, Jalan Loke Yew and Jalan Cheras.

He said traffic policemen were deployed at the locations during Op Lancar and Op Selamat to ensure road users enjoyed smooth traffic flow during the period.

“The JSPT also deploys policemen at selected Ramadan bazaars in Kuala Lumpur throughout this fasting month. The general duty personnel are also stationed at some locations in Kuala Lumpur to reduce traffic congestion,“ he said after handing over donations to road users at the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza (north-bound) here today.

He said Kuala Lumpur JSPT also stationed its personnel at shopping centres to control traffic. - Bernama