Aidilfitri: Police to conduct Op Lancar, Op Selamat - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will conduct an operation dubbed Op Lancar on April 18 and 19 to ensure smooth traffic flow ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said all PDRM machinery would be mobilised involving police personnel at all stations, mobile patrol vehicles (MPV), motorcycle patrol unit (URB) and beat patrol teams, in addition to seeking Rela assistance.

“The machinery will be mobilised holistically and systematically to ease traffic congestion on highways, state roads and municipal roads,” he said in a statement today.

Acryl Sani said PDRM would also launch the 20th Op Selamat from April 20 to 27 to ensure the comfort of the people celebrating Aidilfitri this year.

The main focus of the operation is to ensure smooth traffic flow, minimise road accident cases, ensure the safety of property and residential premises and reduce burglaries during the festive season.

“PDRM will focus on reducing the rate of property crimes such as burglary cases through MPV, URB and beat patrol elements in housing areas, business premises and places of worship, and reducing traffic congestion at residential areas.

“The Air Operations Force drone unit will also carry out aerial monitoring at hotspot locations that have been identified and then channel the information to elements in the field for action,” he said.

At the same time, Acryl Sani advised road users to keep abreast of the latest traffic information on the official portals and channels of the Malaysian Highway Authority and highway concessionaires, besides using navigation apps to plan their journey to their respective hometowns.

He said the concern of road users to share video recordings or photos of motorists who violate the rules and laws is highly appreciated.

“PDRM advises all road users to be considerate, always be prudent, careful and focused while driving at all times,” he said. - Bernama