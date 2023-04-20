Aidilfitri: Police to focus on 76 accident-prone hotspots nationwide

GUA MUSANG: Police will focus on 76 accident-prone hotspots across the country in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim said among the factors that contribute to accidents are the attitudes of road users who continue driving when they are tired, experience emotional tension or use communication devices or gadgets while driving.

“Running traffic lights, changing lanes without giving a signal and driving at high speed also contribute to road accidents.

“We will also monitor the traffic by air surveillance to help policemen on duty take further action,“ he told reporters after handing out refreshment kits to drivers using the Gua Musang alternative route, here today.

Elaborating, Mat Kasim said for Kelantan, 18 locations have been identified as accident-prone areas.

“A total of 90,000 vehicles are estimated to have entered Kelantan since Tuesday ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration,“ he added. - Bernama