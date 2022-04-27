Aidilfitri prayers allowed at full capacity: Khairy

PUTRAJAYA: All mosques and surau are allowed to hold Aidilfitri special prayers according to their actual capacity but congregants are required to wear face masks while at the premises and during prayer, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

In announcing the protocols for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022, Khairy said takbir raya at mosques, surau and from house to house are also allowed, with face masks being worn at all times.

The same rule also applies to other activities such as feasts after the prayer at mosques and surau, visitation of graves as well as open house programmes in indoor or outdoor settings.

“These protocols serve as a general guideline but they are subject to the standard operating procedures stipulated by state religious authorities,” he told a press conference here today.

Khairy said, however, individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 or are experiencing any symptoms are not allowed to take part in the activities.

“All individuals or congregants should avoid 3Cs (crowded places, confined spaces and close conversation),” he said.

Khairy also advised Muslims to perform their ablution at home, bring their own prayer mats to mosques and surau and enter the premises according to their turn to avoid congestion and disperse calmly.

“Everyone can go back to their hometown and enjoy a safe Hari Raya,” he said. - Bernama