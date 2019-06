KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry recorded 127 cases under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 as of Friday since launching its Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

Enforcement Division director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said 110 of the cases involved failure to use the special pink price tag, 15 involved failure to display price tag and two involved selling higher than the maximum price.

“The value of the seized items amounted to RM16,447.85 while the compounds totalled RM16,200.

“As of yesterday, 28,242 business premises had been inspected nationwide,” he told reporters after visiting the general market at Tun Dr Ismail, here today.

The scheme, enforceable from May 21 until June 19 listed 27 items for Aidilfitri this year compared to 21 last year.

The ministry has also prepared various mediums for consumers to channel their complaints throughout the festive season.

“The public can do so via e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my; call centre 1800-88-6800; smartphone app Ez ADU; Whatsapp to 019-2793417; or at any of the ministry’s 73 offices throughout the country,” he said. - Bernama