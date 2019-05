KUALA LUMPUR: Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) is offering 10% discount on tolls on its highways for cars and double axle vehicles on the first day of Aidilfitri.

Speaking to reporters after launching Prolintas’ ‘Balik Raya’ road safety campaign here today, its CEO Rostam Shahrif Tami said the discounts were effective midnight on June 4 till 11.59pm on June 5.

The highways are the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE), Lebuhraya Kemuning-Shah Alam (LKSA) and Lebuhraya Kajang SILK (SILK). - Bernama