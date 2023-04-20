Aidilfitri: Sarawak JPJ deploys enforcement personnel disguised as bus passengers

KUCHING: The Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) is deploying enforcement personnel disguised as passengers on buses, especially those going to distant destinations and taking long journeys, in conjunction with the Op Bersepadu road safety operation for Aidilftiri which started on April 19 and ends on April 27.

Its director Norizan Jili said this is done randomly so that bus drivers in Sarawak would be alert at all times and obey traffic regulations to avoid any accidents during the Aidilfitri festive season.

“Based on a similar move last year, (Sarawak) JPJ issued several summonses, but only for non-critical offences such as smoking.

“The public can also lodge complaints to JPJ if the bus driver is driving dangerously so that action can be taken,“ he said after carrying out a spot check at the Kuching Sentral Bus Terminal here, today.

Norizan said, today Sarawak JPJ conducted simultaneous inspections at all major bus terminals in the state such as in Sibu and Miri which was also joined by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) to help carry out urine tests on all bus drivers.

In addition, he said, JPJ had also set up roadblocks at 52 locations where accidents frequently occurred and would conduct checks on motorcycles since most fatal accidents involved motorcyclists and pillion riders. - Bernama