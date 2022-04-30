Aidilfitri: Slow moving traffic on several highways

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several highways and trunk roads heading north, south and the East Coast is moving slowly following the exodus of people going back to their home villages to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

An observation of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) Twitter site up to 9.30 pm found heavy and slow moving traffic for 6.3 kilometres from Gombak to Genting Sempah in Pahang.

Apart from that, PLUS also reported slow-moving traffic for 10 km from Gopeng to Simpang Pulai in Perak while traffic is smooth on federal roads.

IN NEGERI SEMBILAN, traffic moving in and out of Seremban from 6 pm to 8m pm was under control and smooth.

A traffic survey also found no congestion and extraordinary volume of traffic in both directions on the North-South Expressway near the Seremban toll plaza.

Members of the public can obtain the latest traffic information via toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 as well as its Twitter site at www.twitter.com/LLMinfotrafik. - Bernama