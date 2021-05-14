Aidilfitri SOP: Police deny viral picture of RM30,000 compound

SEREMBAN: Police have refuted a picture which went viral on social media on police operation in which compounds amounting to RM30,000 were purportedly issued to individuals for violating the 2021 Aidilfitri standard operating procedure.

Nilai police chief, Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said on the other hand the picture showed house-to-house inspection on the first day of Aidilfitri in a housing area in Nilai Impian, Nilai yesterday.

“The picture was falsely interpreted as an action to compound. In the actual event, police were conducting inspection with the media to check for compliance among residents on Aidilfitri SOP in the area.

“In the inspection, we found there was a very high rate of compliance among the people and there was no infringement of the SOP as stipulated by the National Security Council (MKN),” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The viral picture on Twitter showed account owner ‘No War But Class War’ uploaded the status “My housing area in Nilai Impian. House owner RM25K, Guests RM5K.

He advised the people to stop disseminating the picture or inaccurate news for sharing on social sites.- Bernama