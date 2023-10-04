Aidilfitri special financial aid payment brought forward to April 14

PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to bring forward the payment of the 2023 Aidilfitri Special Financial Assistance to civil servants and government retirees from April 17 to April 14.

In a circular dated April 10, Public Service director-general Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed announced the date change was to help reduce the burden of civil servants and government retirees in preparing for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The change also applies to all state civil service, statutory bodies and local authorities, subject to the suitability of each authority.

During the tabling of the Budget 2023 in February, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the assistance was an effort by the government to assist civil servants to plan and prepare for the Hari Raya celebrations.

All civil servants, grade 56 and below, who are still serving till April 17, 2023, including 87 contract appointments will receive RM700, while pensioners will receive RM350. - Bernama