Aidilfitri visit turns tragic as baby girl drowns in swimming pool

IPOH: A couple’s Aidilfitri visit to a family home ended in tragedy when their one-year nine-month-old daughter drowned in the swimming pool of her grandfather’s house in Tambun here yesterday.

Ipoh District police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the incident was believed to have occurred at 8.45 pm when the child’s father found his baby girl floating on her back in the pool.

“According to preliminary investigations, the child and both her parents, aged 31 and 33, were visiting their family members in a house owned by the victim’s grandfather. The father then rushed the child to a private hospital but she was confirmed dead by medical personnel,“ he said here today.

Yahaya said the autopsy held at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here found the cause of death to be drowning.

The parents of the child are been investigated under Section 33, Child Act 2001 (Act 611) for leaving a child without reasonable supervision, and if convicted, can be fined not more than RM5,000 or jailed for more than two years, or both.

“Police would like to advise and warn the public, especially parents or guardians, not to leave their children unsupervised to prevent any accidents,” he said. - Bernama